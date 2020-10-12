

The Citizen

Efforts to put out a fierce fire that broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro, which is Africa’s highest peak at nearly 6,000 metres, are yet to yield fruit.

Eyewitnesses say efforts by local communities to extinguish the wild fires are underway but this is hampered by the altitude of the blaze.

According to The Citizen, the flames could easily be seen from as far as Moshi town which is some tens of kilometers away from the mountain.

According to the Kilimanjaro National Park, the fire broke out late on Sunday afternoon.

The Tanzania National Parks Communications manager Patrick Shelutete, who said the agency would issue a detailed statement later.

The cause of the inferno which is believed to be occurring hundreds of metres above sea level is yet to be established.