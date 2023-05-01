Police in Mukono are fighting to put out a fire that broke out at a storied building located along Kayunga Road roundabout in Mukono Municipality.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says their fire brigade teams are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire. By press time, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, and we can confirm that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. We urge the public to remain calm and to cooperate with our rescue teams as we work to bring the situation under control,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Members of the police have been urged to prioritize their safety as police fight to put out the fire.