The Police Fire Brigade in Kampala is currently trying to contain a fire that gutted City House business centre on Monday morning.

While details regarding the cause of the fire remain scanty, KFM understands that property worth millions has been destroyed in the building housing Democratic Party (DP) offices.

Police say they have recovered a body of a male victim from the debris of the burnt building.

“We have seven fire trucks with our officers deployed to contain the fire at City House shopping centre in Kampala,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru has urged property owners to have firefighting equipment to avert damages caused by fire outbreaks.