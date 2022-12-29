By Mike Sebalu

Property worth an undisclosed amount and important files have perished in an inferno that gutted the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Hoima City, KFM has learnt.

This took place on Wednesday, December 28 as unknown people broke the fence and windows of the office after gaining entry and set the whole office on fire. One police officer who was on duty last night is currently in custody to help in investigations.

According to Julius Hakiza, the police spokesperson for Albertine Region, investigations are on as they analyse the premise cameras. He revealed this while addressing the media at the scene of crime in Hoima City this morning.

“We registered a very unfortunate event of a fire outbreak at DPP’s office here in Hoima. Unknown people came and broke the fence, gained entrance, and broke the window. All the files were collected and burnt to ashes,” Hakiza told journalists.