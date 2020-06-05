Police have started investigating a minor fire outbreak in one of the huts at Kasubi tombs.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the fire that broke out at around 1 PM in one of the structures that were meters away from the main tomb was quickly extinguished.

Onyango says police were informed on time and four fire tenders were dispatched to professionally handle the incident before causing severe damages.

Onyango says the cause of the fire outbreak is still not yet known but investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and determine the extent of damage caused.

He has meanwhile asked the public to remain calm.