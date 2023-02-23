By Mike Sebalu

Properties worth an unspecified amount of money perished in an inferno that gutted two dormitories and an administration block of Kisakye Nursery and Primary School, Mengo on Wednesday morning. The fire started when pupils were in class, according to eyewitnesses.

While the cause of the fire was still unknown by press time, Godfrey Okobo, an officer from the Fire and Rescue Department says the dormitories do not meet the recommended regulations by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“Personally, I have also seen that the dormitories were highly congested with triple-decker beds, something which the school administration should have looked into. When we find something like this, we tell them guys, decongest the dormitories. We have ongoing inspections across the country, some of these inspections are geared towards promoting safety to ensure that all our children are safe,” Okobo said.

“So this is not acceptable, they will answer to another authority about it, but for us, our concern is to ensure that everybody remains safe wherever they are,” he added.

All the furniture and pupils’ belongings were reduced to ashes as they attended Wednesday classes.