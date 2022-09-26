By Getrude Mutyaba

Properties worth millions of shillings have been burnt to ashes after fire gutted Masaka Parents Secondary School dormitory in Ssenyange division, Masaka City last night.

Masaka RCC, Ronald Katende says no student was hurt but all their properties were lost.

“What I have found here is unbelievable, the whole dormitory is burnt down. All suitcases and books, all the belongings of the students of this dormitory are burnt down. Something that has astonished me is that all the windows and doors are made with burglars which is an abuse of the rules and regulations governing the dormitories of Uganda schools,” Katende said.