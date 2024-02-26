Police say no deaths or injuries have been registered after a fire broke out at OKLA Club, in Old Kampala near Gadaffi Mosque.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says at about 11:00 am today, a fire broke out at a Okla club owned by one Biniam, an Eritrean national who runs Okla Businesses in Kampala.

“No life was lost and nobody was injured,” said Onyango.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started from the refrigerator on the restaurant side of the building and spread to the kitchen.

Police have since attributed the same to an electric short circuit. All kitchen materials and furniture at the restaurant side were burnt to ashes, according to reports.

“The club always accommodates a large number of revelers but the management has never bothered to install fire extinguishers,” police said on Monday.

KFM understands that the police fire prevention and rescue services which responded with four fire trucks and an ambulance managed to put out the fire.