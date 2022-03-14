Last Friday, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) made the first pay-out of the mid-term benefits to a section of claimants, ending years of anticipation since the idea was introduced.

Data from the Fund shows that 402 eligible contributors were paid Shs3.2 billion.

Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said they had projected the first payment to be made on March 17, but decided to pay as soon as possible due to high number of successful applications, and the urgency with which the savers needed the money.

Many, battered by the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic and containment measures including a two-year lockdown, looked to the cash as a solution.

In five days since applications started, 11,179 claimants successfully applied both online and physically. Of these, women are claiming Shs33.3 billion and men Shs69.9 billion.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/first-batch-gets-nssf-mid-term-cash-3747166