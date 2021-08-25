

By Ritah Kemigisa

The first batch of Afghanistan refugees has arrived in the country.

According to a statement from the ministry of Foreign affairs, a batch of 51 evacuees arrived at Entebbe International Airport this morning at 6:00M aboard a privately chartered plane.

The group included children, women and men who have undergone the necessary security screening as well mandatory covid19 testing and the required quarantine procedures.

The ministry meanwhile reveals that Ugandans are not part of the group that arrived in the country today due to challenges in accessing Kabul airport but arrangements are on to have them evacuated.

Uganda is expected to host about 2000 Afghan refugees for about three months.

This follows a request from the US government and acceptance by the Ugandan government to temporarily host Afghan nationals and other nationals who are fleeing Afghanistan after Taliban militants took power on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the decision by the government to host these refugees is informed by the consistent policy of receiving refugees and persons in distress.