By Damali Mukhaye

The first batch of vulnerable Ugandans in cities and municipalities will receive their COVID-19 relief cash on Thursday this week.

This has been revealed by the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi, while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media centre.

According to Amongi, the data of a total of 21,480 beneficiaries had been uploaded onto the payment system by 2 pm today.

She notes that Kampala has not yet uploaded its lists of beneficiaries due to a few technical hitches encountered so far.

Amongi adds that by tomorrow, they are sure to have data for half of the beneficiaries uploaded onto the system to enable them to send the cash to the first batch of beneficiaries.

The government identified 16 groups of vulnerable people whose incomes were affected by the 42-day lockdown announced by the president of June 18th, to benefit from the Shs54bn covid stipend.

These include salon operators, boda boda riders, promoters and bouncers as well as DJs and teachers that are not on the government payroll among others.

According to the ministry of gender, upto 1 million people in over 500,000 households are targeted.