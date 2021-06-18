By Juliet Nalwooga

The first group of athletes and officials who were flagged off yesterday will depart today for a pre-games training camp in Izumisano, Osaka ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Shortly after the team was flagged off by re-appointed State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua, medal hopeful boxers including Shadir Musa and Middleweight David Ssemujju among others said they expect no major challenges.

Obua asked the athletes to strictly follow the Covid-19 health guidelines.

He adds that the pre-games training camp will allow the athletes to adjust to the weather in Japan before the games kick off on 23 July 2021, adding that the trip has been fully funded by the government.