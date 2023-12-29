First Lady, Janet Museveni, has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms following a family Christmas lunch. President Yoweri Museveni confirmed the news on his X platform (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, sharing details of their experience and steps taken to manage the situation.

According to President Museveni, Janet began feeling unwell on Christmas Day with a “sandy feeling” in her throat.

“The tests came back negative by afternoon. We, therefore, decided for Maama to self- isolate in one of the houses at Rwakyitura while I continue with the programmes that we had arranged but not ones where Maama was involved,” Museveni’s post reads in part.

Although a rapid COVID test initially came back negative, a PCR test conducted later confirmed the diagnosis.

The President himself tested negative despite sharing close contact with his wife, including meals, car rides, and living quarters. He attributes this to his own previous battle with COVID-19 in May 2023, which could have provided temporary immunity.

The First Lady, described as a “first-time corona warrior” by the President, is currently self-isolating at one of their residences in Rwakyitura. While experiencing some mild symptoms like weakness and occasional headaches, she is reportedly doing well and receiving treatment.