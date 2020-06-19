

By Benjamin Jumbe

Prison authorities have revealed that the 35 samples from inmates at Kaiti Prison in Namutumba under quarantine have tested negative for COVID 19.

The authorities last week put at least 199 inmates and 24 prisons officers under quarantine at Kaiti prison for 14 days after a former inmate tested positive for the coronavirus.

Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine tells KFM that some 20 other samples have been taken with results expected soon.

Uganda currently has a total of 741 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 486 recoveries and no related deaths.