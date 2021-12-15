By Ruth Anderah

Five officials of Apac District Local Government who are accused of irregularly paying out over Shs 300m in form of salary arrears to fictitious beneficiaries; are set to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo this afternoon to answer charges of causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud.

They were arrested yesterday and are already in the holding prison cells of the Anti-Corruption Court; waiting to plead to the charges before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro.

The five and others still at large allegedly committed the offense in June 2021 at Apac District Local Government Offices.

They include; Wanje Michael Former CAO Apac District Local Government; resident of Butaleja District aged 54yrs,

Ekwang Paul Tonney aged 36yrs Chief Finance Officer APAC and resident of Lira District, Atim Sam Sammy 42yrs Acting District Education Officer Apac District where he also resides.

Others are; Ebony Patrick 52yrs Senior Accounts Officer Apac District where he also resides, Adoko Tom 40yrs Human Resource Officer Apac District where he also resides.

It is alleged that while in performance of their duties; the accused Officials irregularly processed payment of shs338,326, and 106million shillings as domestic arrears for District employees without following the proper procedures and payment processes well knowing that such an act would cause financial loss to the government.

They are further accused of having conspired to defraud the Government of the said money which was irregularly paid as salary arrears to fictitious beneficiaries.