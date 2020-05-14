BY YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Sipi Sub-region, Eastern Uganda have recovered three guns earlier stolen from their officers who were on duty.

The guns were reportedly stolen from police stations last month by unknown thugs in Kween and Bukwo Districts respectively.

According to Mr Fred Mark Chesang, the police spokesperson for Sipi region, the unknown thugs stole two guns in Kween and one gun in Bukwo.

Mr Chesang revealed that the thugs sneaked into the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) camp in Mulungwa Village, Benet Sub-County in Kween District and forcefully grabbed two guns from ASTU officers who were on guard.

He added that the thugs also attacked Kortek Police Post in Bukwo District and stole an AK47 rifle.

“After the attack police and Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) started an operation in which five people were arrested. Upon the interrogations, the suspects directed us to where they had hidden the guns in the Mt.Elgon National Park,” Mr Chesang said.

He said that some suspects have been arrested in relation to the recovered guns.

“We handed the suspects to UPDF for interrogations and to be charged in court-martial after our investigations,“ he said.

The UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Major Peter Mugisa also confirmed the recovery of the guns.