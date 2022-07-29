Police in Mubende have in detention five suspected robbers following an intelligence-led operation in Kibaati village, Kasana ward, East division.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson says the suspects whose identities cannot be revealed have allegedly been participating in a series of robberies reported in the area.

Upon searching their residence, police officers recovered several house-breaking implements, toy guns, and two pairs of army uniforms which have all been exhibited.

The five have been charged with having government stores, suspected stolen property, and breaking implements.

Kawala says the group also has pending charges of aggravated robberies that had earlier been reported against them.

The operations continue and investigations into the matter are still ongoing.