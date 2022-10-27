Five people died Thursday morning after a truck rammed into boda boda riders at Kabuusu roundabout, Rubaga Division in Kampala, police have said.

The 8:30am road crash claimed the lives of three boda boda riders; Gerald Ssemata, Semei Ndondo and another only identified as Ssenfuma.

Florence Nansubuga, a passenger on bike and another passenger who’s yet to be identified also died in the crash.

“The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the city mortuary for postmortem examination, while the injured victims were rushed to Mulago Referral Hospital, for treatment,” said traffic police spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima.

She attributed the cause of the accident to the Isuzu ELF truck whose driver, one Gerald Ssembatya, lost control “while speeding from Rubaga road before it rammed into five motorcycles and bicycle that were entering Kabusu roundabout.”