Five people have drowned in Lake Victoria on the Kirongo-Kiyindi route in Buikwe district, Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto confirmed on Friday.

Butoto, who attributed the unfortunate incident to overloading explains that the group drowned yesterday (Thursday, February 15, 2024) night at around 8pm.

It is said that one of the victims only identified as Mr Kabenge was hired to transport cows from Kirongo to Kiyindi but during the loading process, a number of people and their properties were loaded on the same boat.

An eyewitness only identified as Mr. Mukisa reported seeing Mr. Kabenge load over 5 cows, 1 sack of silverfish, 1 motorcycle, and 4 people. He identified the passengers as; Karismart, a butcher, Nalongo, a businesswoman, Tom, the silverfish owner, and another unidentified woman.

Despite warnings to reduce the load, Mr. Kabenge reportedly insisted on his experience and began the journey. Minutes later, cries for help were heard as the overloaded boat capsized.

A rescue team led by one Ddungu from the Kirongo landing site searched the waters with another boat but only found the overturned boat with four dead cows.

By press time, only Ms. Nalongo’s body had been recovered. Police continue searching for the remaining four victims.