By Lukeman Mutesasira

The council of East and Central Africa Football Association, CECAFA has confirmed the disappearance of five Eritrean players from their hotel in Jinja city.

The team is taking part in the ongoing CECAFA women under 20 championships which commenced on October 30th and will end on November, 9th 2021.

The tournament is being hosted by Uganda at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

In a statement, CECAFA reveals that the matter has been reported to police in Jinja and that investigations have commenced.

The authority adds that FUFA together with the Ugandan police is working hand in hand with CECAFA to locate the players.

Eritrea lost two of their opening games in the championships losing 1-0 to Tanzania and 6-0 to Ethiopia yesterday.

This is not the first time Eritreans have disappeared from their teams while in Uganda.

In 2019, seven players from Eritrea’s national soccer team who were participating in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup went missing.

Thousands of Eritreans flee their small Horn of Africa country every year, citing political repression and lengthy military conscription.