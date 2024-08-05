A group of 14 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members from the Katonga faction was on August 5, 2024, arraigned before Buganda Road Court on charges of being a common nuisance.

The group, including three MPs, is accused of becoming unruly and obstructing pathways while planning an unlawful procession to the Kenyan High Commission offices in Kampala. Their aim was to seek an explanation for the arrest of 36 of their cplleagues in Kisumu, Kenya.

The members, including a woman, were extradited to Uganda by Kenyan authorities on July 29, 2024, and subsequently charged with terrorism.

Led by MPs Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), Kamara Nicholas (Kabale Municipality), the Kampala Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, and Kaija Harold, among other leaders, the group planned to march to the Kenyan High Commission in Kololo, Kampala, to deliver a petition questioning the Kenyan government’s decision to arrest and hand over their 36 members.

Prosecution alleges that on August 5, 2024, the 14 suspects acted in a disorderly manner on Katonga Road in Kampala, blocking pathways and inconveniencing others, thus constituting a common nuisance.

All 14 pleaded not guilty before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. Five of the 14 suspects, including Kaija Harold, MPs Kamara Nicholas, Ssemujju Nganda, Nangozi Faridah, and Nyanjura Doreen, were granted non-cash bail. The remaining nine were remanded to Luzira prison until August 7, 2024, due to insufficient sureties.