Five justices of the Constitutional Court have been appointed to hear a consolidated petition challenging the Anti-homosexuality Act 2023.

The appointed justices are; Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi, Justice Monica Mugenyi, and Justice Christopher Gashirabake.

The hearing date has been set for December 18th, 2023, following a final preparation session held yesterday between the petitioners (including West Budama MP Fox Odoi, Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa Kintu Nyango, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, Makerere University Law Professors Sylvia Tamale and Businye Kabumba, and several civil society organizations), their representatives, and the Attorney General.

The petitioners seek, among other orders, to strike down the law criminalizing “consensual sex among adults.” They argue that the law violates several constitutional articles guaranteeing personal freedoms and dignity, and hinders the fight against HIV/AIDS.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Court will hear an application filed by Pastor Martin Ssempa who is seeking to join the Attorney General in defending the Anti-Homosexuality law.

Bishop James Lubega Bbale, on the other hand, is requesting to be joined as a necessary party to challenge the Anti-Homosexuality Act for discriminating against “God’s people.”

Additionally, UNAIDS seeks to be joined as a friend of the court to provide relevant information demonstrating why the law should be overturned due to its detrimental impact on HIV/AIDS prevention efforts.