By Barbra Nalweyiso

Five people have been confirmed dead following an accident that happened last night in Kiboga district The accident involved a Link bus registration number UBF 953W and a motorcycle number UGM 237K (Bajaj boxer).

Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms. Rachael Kawala, says the accident occurred at about 9pm in Kyekumbya sub-county, Kiboga district along the Hoima Kampala highway.

She says it is alleged that the bus which was being driven by Mr. Goerge William Katwesigye was traveling from Kampala heading to Hoima side, however, on reaching Kasega in Kiboga district it met a Fuso Fighter with an unidentified registration number which was moving to the opposite direction when the motorcycle that was carrying about five people overtook the Fuso Fighter at that moment.

The Bajaj struck the bus on the driver’s side, causing the passengers and the rider to fall off the motorcycle and sustain fatal injuries.

She says the preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of the accident was reckless driving by the motorcycle rider.

Kawala has meanwhile urged all road users, especially drivers, and motorcyclists, to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations.