By Mike Sebalu

Five more people have been arrested by Police in Jinja in an operation mounted to identify the prime suspects in the murder of Uganda’s professional weight lifter. The 33-year old Prossy Irene Nyanga was stabbed to death on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Bugembe village, while Nyanga was reportedly returning home in Budumbuli west, from work.

On Sunday, one prime suspect identified as Hudson Byansi of Idudi Town Council in Bugweri district was arrested and found in possession of some of the deceased’s belongings with a blood-stained machete inside his house.

James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson has identified some of the suspects as ex-convicts in a case reported by the deceased about the theft of her mobile phone several months ago.