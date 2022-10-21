The Inspectorate of Government has arrested 5 local government officials for causing financial loss to government.

The arrested include the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Mubende district, Robert Mulondo , the Chief Administrative Officer of Buliisa (formerly CAO of Namutumba district), Fred Mukasa Kizito, and the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Nebbi district, Emmanuel Ogwayu.

Others are the District Accountant of Kaliro district, Elizabeth Namugolo, and the Senior Accountant in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, John Wabwire while the Chief Finance Officer of Kaliro district, Godfrey Mutome is still at large.

According to a statement issued by the IGG on Thursday evening, these are charged with two counts of causing financial loss to the government of Uganda totaling over Shs346 billion between January 2020 and 31st August 2021 contrary to section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 (amended).

The accused are expected to take plea today before the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court.