By Benjamin Jumbe

Five staff of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19.

This has been confirmed by Parliament’s assistant director communication and public affairs, Helen Kawesa following random testing conducted in Parliament last week.

Kawesa says those affected have been informed of their status and referred to the ministry of health and are currently undergoing treatment.

She says the precincts of Parliament are to be disinfected tomorrow, adding that the numbers of staff are to be further scaled down with immediate effect.

Kawesa says contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and advised self-quarantine themselves at home.