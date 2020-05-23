

By Juliet Nalwooga

Five people are still missing following fresh floods in Kasese district after river Lubiriha burst its banks at Bwera.

In a statement, Deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye says four of the five are members from the same family after their house was washed away by floods.

These include Evangiline Kabugho 70yrs,

Lwarentina Masika 40yrs , and Agnes Masika 20 years among others.

Yesterday a body of a one Biira Ferestus 16yrs from Bughabirwa in Kitholhu Sub county, was recovered.

Mudslides and floods resulted from increased volumes of water in river Thako and river Lubiriha in Bwera in Kasese district.

Namaye says Police are working jointly with with civil society organisations along other security agencies to rescue and offer relief to the victims.