Five people have died in a nasty road crash at Kibukuta Swamp, Kayabwe along the Kampala-Masaka highway. According to Police, the accident happened this morning at about 7 am.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBM 489B, a taxi, Toyota Hiace, and a Mercedes Benz registration number UAM445B. It is said that all vehicles were moving from the Kampala side heading to Masaka.

The deceased whose identities have not been established yet include; three female and 2 male adults who were passengers in the Toyota Hiace taxi. Additionally, five unknown victims from the Benz were rushed to Nkozi hospital.

Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Directorate spokesperson has attributed the accident to overspeeding by drivers of both vehicles who tried to overtake each other.