By George Emuron

Five police officers have been charged by a Magistrate’s Court in Bukedea district and remanded to prison over charges of aggravated robbery.

Last week, President Museveni directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the violence that marred the recent Bukedea LC5 by-election.

The officers are identified as Alex Ehguloit, Akankwasa Onesmus, Simon Peter Oriokot, Difas Kamakoin and Borny Naibei.

Grade One Magistrate, Juliana Kimono, says the officers will re-appear in Court on July 27th, 2023 for a mention of the case.