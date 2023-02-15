Five school children have been rescued after police in the Kampala Metropolitan area launched a search following reports that they were abducted on Wednesday morning.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says officers at Central Police Station while at a check point they had mounted at Kyagwe road impounded a taxi registration number UBA 291C that was ferrying the children.

He says the driver of the taxi has been arrested and detained Kitezi Police Station, where the case had already been registered.

Police have meanwhile advised parents to be extra vigilant regarding safety of their children.