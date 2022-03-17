By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Fort portal have confirmed that five students are in critical condition following an accident that happened last evening at around 7pm.

According to the Rwenzori West police spokesperson ASP Vicent Twesigye, the single serious accident involving a school bus happened at Kitarasa, Karago town council along the Fort Portal-Budibungyo highway.

He says the bus Reg no UAY 114X belonging to St.Maria Gorreti SS was hired to transport students of Fort Portal SS to Kicwamba technical institute where there was a tournament for school competitions.

Twesigye tells KFM that over 30 students got injured and were rushed to Buhinga regional referral hospital where some are steadily improving except five who were critically injured were taken to the theater.

He has confirmed that one girl identified as Catherine Kusasira has had her arm amputated.

He meanwhile says the cause of the accident is not yet known but adds that investigations are ongoing and the hunt for the driver of the bus who is still at large.

