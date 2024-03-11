Five people have been charged and remanded at Luzira Prison for their alleged involvement in the murder of former Ndiga clan leader, Engineer Daniel Bbosa.

The accused include: Milly Naluwenda, secretary to the Kisekwa Cultural Court of Buganda, Noah Lujja, a 21-year-old mason from Kabanga Village, Mpigi, Harriet Nakiguli, a resident of the Nkere corner zone in Kawempe division, Joseph Nakabale, a 46-year-old carpenter from Gala, Mpigi District, and Ezra Mayanja from Kawempe division.

Eng. Bbosa was shot dead in his car on February 25, 2024, as he approached his home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, Kampala District.

It is alleged that after Bbosa’s murder, residents chased the two assailants who were riding on a motorcycle until they lynched one of them.

The surviving suspect, Lujja, was rescued by police and admitted to Mulago Hospital for treatment while awaiting formal charges.

The group appeared before Magistrate Adams Byarugaba of Mwanga II Court, facing murder charges.

However, the magistrate informed the five suspects that his court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case or consider bail applications. He explained that murder is a capital offense triable only by the High Court, which also holds the authority to grant bail.

The suspects were remanded until April 11, 2024, amidst tears and consolation from their relatives.

The court prosecutor, Caroline Mpumwire, informed the court that investigations were ongoing. Police have intensified the hunt for another prime suspect, Tabula Lujja Bbosa, with a Shs10 million bounty placed on his head.