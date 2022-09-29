By Dan Wandera & Tonny Abet

Five doctors and an anaesthetic officer have been taken into isolation for treatment after contracting Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the line of duty, officials confirmed yesterday.

The EVD taskforce in Mubende District, the epicentre of the outbreak, and Uganda Medical Association (UMA), the national umbrella grouping for doctors, separately said the health workers caught the infectious disease from patients.

They did not explain whether the transmission resulted from lack or inappropriate use of protective gear, without which UMA asked its rank-and-file to stay away from work, or care lapse due to exhaustion.

