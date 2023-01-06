The army deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki has confirmed the arrest of five UPDF soldiers who are accused of raiding a police station in Wakiso district on Wednesday night.

Col. Akiiki says the five soldiers who are attached to the guard battalion have been arrested for conducting illegal operations.

Reports indicate that at least eight armed soldiers in a Toyota Land Cruiser stormed Lumuli police station in Ndejje, Wakiso district and picked their detained colleagues from the police cell before taking off.

According to Col Akiiki, the guard’s illegal operations affected the movement of vehicles which attracted police and military deployments In Mutungo to swing in action and arrest the soldiers.

Akiiki has condemned the actions of the officers saying such indiscipline jeopardizes the good working relationship between the UPDF and police force.

He adds that the five soldiers who are in custody including; Corporal Niclous Kasaija and Jacob Leti, Private Isaac Oleti, and Javira Kazibwe will soon be arraigned before the court martial.