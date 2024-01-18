The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mr Joel Ssenyonyi has criticized government for blocking today’s activities earlier planned by various opposition political parties under the United Forces of Change group.

Through his official X handle, Ssenyonyi advised the government to fix Kampala’s pot-holed roads instead of blocking their activities.

“The regime should focus resources and energies on fixing roads and other issues of concern to Ugandans, not focusing resources and energies on curtailing those raising an alarm about the issues,” Ssenyonyi posted on Thursday.

His post is a reaction to heavy deployment around the homes of opposition leaders including National Unity Platform Leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, former Forum for Democratic Change leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, and Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago. The move is aimed at blocking them from participating in activities intended to expose Kampala’s pot-holed roads to the visiting Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) delegates.

The opposition leaders under the United Forces of Change on Tuesday rallied Ugandans to join them in planting trees in the city’s potholes.

Speaking to NTV on Thursday morning, Lukwago said he had not received any notification from security officers on why they deployed heavily at his home in Rubaga.