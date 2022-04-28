By Steven Ariong

Flash floods caused by torrential rains have again cut off roads in some parts of Karamoja making it difficult for motorists to get in and out of the sub-region.

Over the last two weeks, the region has been experiencing heavy torrential rains that have resulted in some bridges being washed away by flash floods.

The most affected district is Amudat where the residents of Naporokoca village in Karita sub-county are unable to access essential services after the bridge which was constructed under Development Initiative for Northern Uganda support got washed away.

Joseph Lobot, the District chairperson Amudat says the other affected roads are Amudat- Acoricori and Amudat- Nakipom.

This is not the first time floods have cut off major roads in Karamoja, which often pushes commodity prices up as traders face a big challenge of transporting merchandise to the region.