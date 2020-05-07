By Thembo Kahungu

Hundreds of residents of Kasese have been displaced after several rivers including Nyamwamba burst their banks submerging Rukooki Bridge following a heavy downpour.

The other rivers that have burst their banks are Nyamugasani and Mobuku.

KFM’s Thembo Kahungu reports that some homes, farms and businesses located close to the Kasese airstrip have been washed away by flash floods.

He says many people living in the lowlands have since 2 am been seeking safety on the hills while others have run to Kilembe Mine Hospital which so far, has not been affected by the flash floods.

He notes that the social distancing directive is not observed as people are running in groups and inevitably sticking together.

The most affected areas are Kyabumba, Ibanda and Kyanya town councils, though no casualties have been reported yet.

Similar flash floods hit Kasese town in 2013 claiming several lives, while several other people that had been displaced were put in a camp.