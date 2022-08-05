The Government of Ethiopia has conveyed condolences to President Museveni and the people of Uganda for the loss of several people in the recent flash floods in the Eastern part of the country, attributing the incident to global warming.

The condolence message was conveyed by Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret Gelaw during bilateral talks with President Museveni at state House Entebbe.

Over 25 Ugandans lost their lives after being swept off the road by flash floods in the eastern city of Mbale.

The President and his guest discussed bilateral matters pertaining to the two countries and also discussed the economic and security situation in the region.