By Damali Mukhaye

Over 1 million people have been affected by the ongoing floods and heavy rains in various parts of the country.

A number of schools, roads, bridges and Health facilities have been either washed away or submerged by the floods.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda media centre, the state minister for Relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, Esther Anyakun said that the most affected Districts include Kasese, Kayunga, Nakasongola, Ntoroko and Elgon region, where she says the situation is worsening.

She says most of the people from the above-affected areas who have been displaced are sleeping in makeshift structures, churches and schools.

She now says the government has started developing a Disaster Management Plan that will provide both long term and short term solutions to disasters in the country.