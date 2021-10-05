By Benjamin Jumbe



President Museveni has urged African political leaders and the African people to shun politics of identity.

The President was speaking at Meskel Square in the Ethiopian capital Addis-Ababa where he addressed a mammoth rally of Ethiopian people to mark the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a new five-year term.

President Museveni who made the opening remarks for the Heads of States and Government said he had identified politics of identity, especially of tribes and religions as one that greatly affected the democratic and political progress of many African countries and hindered the continent’s social-economic transformation and development.

He called upon the people of Ethiopia and the African continent to therefore focus on politics of interest and support leaders based on their political agenda as opposed to their tribes or religious affiliations.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to work and bring about total peace for all Ethiopians especially by ending the war in the Tigray region which he said had made Ethiopia pay a “heavy price”.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended and addressed by Presidents of Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and South Sudan among other delegates.