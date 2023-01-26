Environmental experts have asked journalists to focus on getting the right data and research as they continue reporting environmental crime stories.

According to Prof. Saul Daniel Ddumba, a lecturer at the Department of Geography Geo-Informatics and Climate Change at Makerere University, this will help to report accurate stories which will compel the government to intervene through implementing policies that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He says although there are some efforts by the government to address issues of climate, more commitments are required especially in terms of having the right weather monitoring equipment among others must be addressed.

He made the remarks while officiating the launch of investigative environmental crime stories, where the African Institute for Investigative Journalism is supporting journalists to do investigative stories on environmental crime.

He recommended that reporting good climate stories should also involve training journalists on climate change issues among others.