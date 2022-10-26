The European Union has allocated Shs37.2 billion to Uganda to finance food production and resilience of food systems.

The funding is part of a €600 million allocation from the EU to support the most vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to cope with the unjust consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, notably the current food crisis and related economic shock.

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen stated that in the short-term, EU is helping families with food and nutrition assistance as well as helping countries to buy the food they need. EU is also working on solutions to address current and future risks by investing in local sustainable food systems to enhance resilience.

The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič has revealed that the EU remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable noting that humanitarian aid cannot substitute efforts needed to increase resilience of most vulnerable populations before calling for sustainable development-oriented solutions to end hunger.

The recently published mid-year update of the Global Report on Food Crises estimates that up to 205.1 million people currently face high levels of acute food insecurity in 45 countries covered by the Global Report on Food Crises 2022.