Advocates of adequate food rights have expressed fear that the skyrocketing prices of food in the country are likely to worsen.

This comes at a time when the price of Matooke, Irish potatoes, beans, and posho has continued to rise sharply despite a drop in fuel prices.

A mini survey by KFM shows that beans are currently being sold at between Shs4000 and Shs5000 per kilo, a basin of irish potatoes Shs20,000, posho Shs3600 per kilogram among others.

In an interview with KFM, David Kabanda, a social economic rights activist and executive director Centre for Food and Adequate Living Rights blames the food prices on expensive agricultural inputs such as seeds, chemicals and fertilisers.

He also says the situation is further being deteriorated by a food sector that has no regulations and effects in climate change.

“The biggest challenge we have in this country is the food sector in Uganda is not regulated by anyone. Nobody regulates what prices are in the market, nobody regulates the amount of food that is coming into the market because in the 1995 constitution although government has a legal obligation to establish the national food reserve, they either failed or refused yet the food reserve would actually be helping when the prices are too high, then the government releases some food to check on the prices,” Kabanda told KFM.