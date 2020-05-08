Food rights activists have asked the government to channel the money received from the World Bank to support both large and small scale farmers to maintain food production during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Agriculture minister, Vincent Ssempijja revealed yesterday that government had secured $150 million (about Shs 567 billion) to support farmers across the country in ensuring sustainable food production during the COVID-19 crisis and other disasters that have hit the country in the recent past.

The funds target large scale farmers growing crops like beans, maize, rice, coffee and cassava.

The executive director for the Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights David Kabanda says the government should distribute this money equally amongst farmers because they all contribute to food security.

He also challenges the government to clearly account for these funds because it is a sum that can sustain food production in the country even after the lockdown.

Kabanda is however opposed to the idea of giving the money to agro-businesses selling inputs, saying some of their seeds do not germinate hence farmers should be given cash.