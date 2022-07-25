The football fraternity is mourning the passing on of one of the most passionate servants of the game following the death of former SC Villa technical director, Joseph Kanaaba (pictured).

Kanaaba, who died at 45, collapsed while talking to his community team players after playing football at Soccer Planet, off Entebbe Road, on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Kisubi Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Kanaaba was a committed servant and leader at St Francis Xavier Bweya Catholic Church, where he was before having a meal at home and proceeding to play football as his custom.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/soccer/football-mourns-joseph-kanaaba–3891506