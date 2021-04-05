By Monitor Team

At exactly 12:23pm on April 3, the bell at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala was sounded until 1:30pm, signifying something had happened in the Church.

To those that are familiar with the Church tradition, it sent shivers down their spine. Yet many young people might not have known the significance of the sound. Here it is.

In the Catholic Church, bells represent the voice of God and remind us of the existence of Heaven. Without modern means of communication, the church bells were also used as a clock and as a fire or flood alarm.

