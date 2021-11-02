By Ritah Kemigisa

Rights activists have condemned the decision by a number of institutions to block unvaccinated workers and visitors from accessing their premises.

According to the executive director, Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD Moses Mulumba, the decision is illegal, infringes on peoples rights and will attract legal action.

Yesterday, a number of unvaccinated students were barred by Universities and tertiary institutions from campus as they resumed studies after four months over closure due to covid-19.

Mulumba is now calling upon relevant authorities to hold more sensitization campaigns about vaccination and for the minister to use her powers to direct over the same using the immunization act.

Ugandans launched a nationwide vaccination drive on March 10, but the scarcity of vaccines coupled with negative attitudes reinforced by concerns over the safety of the jabs resulted in fewer numbers turning up to get the shots.