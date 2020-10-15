

By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of foreign affairs Sam Kutesa has paid glowing tribute to the outgoing ambassador of Japan Kazuaki Kameda or the significant role he has played in promoting the excellent bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda.

He had hosted a farewell event in honour of the departing ambassador.

Minister Kuteesa cited the new Nile Bridge, the ongoing Kampala flyover project among others as landmark achievements made during the tenure of ambassador Kameda.

In response Ambassador Kameda appreciated the government of Uganda and the ministry of foreign affairs for all the cooperation and facilities put at his disposal during his tour of duty promising to continue promoting the good relations between the two countries.