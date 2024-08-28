A forensic expert has testified in court that the DNA of Henry Katanga’s widow, Molly Katanga, was the predominant genetic material found on his murder weapon. The expert, Andrew Mubiru Kizimula, the acting forensic director of the police, presented the evidence on Wednesday.

According to Kizimula, the DNA analysis also identified traces belonging to the deceased himself and one of their daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi. However, the murder weapon itself was not presented in court as it is undergoing ballistic analysis.

The expert detailed the results of DNA testing on various exhibits recovered from the crime scene, including blood samples from door handles, the master bedroom, the balcony area, and the ceiling. Most of these samples belonged to Molly Katanga.

Following the tragic incident on November 2, 2023, Molly Katanga was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the analysis of some exhibits from the master bedroom, Kizimula discovered two untested DNA samples that did not match any known relative of the couple.

The prosecution sought to introduce the expert’s report and the exhibits into evidence, but the defense objected, arguing that Kizimula was not the appropriate witness to do so. The defense insisted that the police officers who recovered the samples should be called to present them in court.

Furthermore, the defense accused the prosecution of withholding vital information that could have aided their clients’ defense.