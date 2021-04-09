By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM Director for Information, Publicity and Public Relations Emmanuel Dombo has asked parliament to allow the growth of both formal and informal structures to resolve internal contradictions.

This follows recent accusations and counter-accusations between the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the media.

Emmanuel Dombo says parliament has got elaborate institutional mechanisms like the Parliamentary Commission and others that should be able to resolve any matter that may crop up between the principals, the members or its staff.

Dombo adds that besides the formal structures of Parliament, there should also be informal avenues that should be very effective in matters of conflict resolution.

He says there should exist collegiality among the senior leaders of Parliament in order not to stifle the business of the house or to polarize the members or parliament staff.